BRIEF-Laura Ashley says pretax profit up 2 pct to 20.5 million STG

March 27 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings Plc
* FY pretax profit rose 2 percent to 20.5 million stg
* FY sales fell 1.4 percent to 294.5 million stg
* Final dividend 1 penceper share
* Total dividend 3.5 penceper share
* Profit before taxation (including exceptional items) up 2.0% to £20.5m (2013: £20.1m).
* Total group sales down 1.4% to £294.5m (2013: £298.8m).
* Full year retail like-for-like sales down 0.4 percent.
* 2nd half like-for-like sales up 1.2 percent.
* Eps up 6.4% to 2.15p (2013: 2.02p).
* First two months of current financial year, we have achieved like-for-like sales growth of 2.0 percent
* First two months of current financial year, we have achieved like-for-like sales growth of 2.0 percent

* Encouraging start to year and we believe that this progress can be maintained.