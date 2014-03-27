FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laura Ashley says pretax profit up 2 pct to 20.5 million STG
March 27, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Laura Ashley says pretax profit up 2 pct to 20.5 million STG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings Plc

* FY pretax profit rose 2 percent to 20.5 million stg

* FY sales fell 1.4 percent to 294.5 million stg

* Final dividend 1 penceper share

* Total dividend 3.5 penceper share

* Profit before taxation (including exceptional items) up 2.0% to £20.5m (2013: £20.1m).

* Total group sales down 1.4% to £294.5m (2013: £298.8m).

* Full year retail like-for-like sales down 0.4 percent.

* 2nd half like-for-like sales up 1.2 percent.

* Eps up 6.4% to 2.15p (2013: 2.02p).

* First two months of current financial year, we have achieved like-for-like sales growth of 2.0 percent

* Encouraging start to year and we believe that this progress can be maintained. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

