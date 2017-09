Sept 5 (Reuters) - Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :

* H1 pretax profit rose 14.9 pct to 8.5 million stg

* H1 sales rose 4.9 pct to 144 million stg

* Interim dividend 1 pence per share

* International business up by 13.6 pct

* Like-For-Like retail sales up by 1.2 pct

* Trading for five weeks to Aug 30 up 8 pct on like-for-like basis