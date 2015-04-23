FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Laureate Education plans IPO - source
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Laureate Education plans IPO - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes source, adds details)

April 23 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc, the world’s biggest for-profit education chain, is in talks with banks for an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The IPO, however, is not expected before 2016, the person said on Thursday.

Laureate Education has been meeting potential underwriters for the IPO of $1 billion, which could value the company at about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1K9KA23)

This is Laureate Education’s second attempt to go public.

The company, which has former U.S. President Bill Clinton as its honorary chancellor, had picked banks for an IPO in 2012, Reuters had reported then, citing sources. (reut.rs/1Hxeeyz)

Laureate Education has more than 80 campus-based and online universities offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs to over 950,000 students globally, according to its website.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.