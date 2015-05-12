FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Lavazza wants to expand through acquisitions
May 12, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Lavazza wants to expand through acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds dropped word percent in first paragraph)

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Lavazza said on Tuesday it wants to become a bigger player in the sector and is looking to acquisitions to boost growth after reporting a 16 percent rise in net profit last year.

Mondelez International and D.E Master Blenders are forming a venture which will be the world’s biggest standalone coffee company but they have to sell off some businesses first to get European anti-trust approval.

Family-owned Lavazza, ranked the world’s No. 7 coffee maker at the moment, has agreed exclusive first rights on an option to buy coffee brand Carte Noire, one of the businesses the Mondelez, DEMB joint venture must sell.

“Lavazza wants to be a leader in the sector,” Chief Executive Antonio Baravalle said after the 2014 results release, adding that the Italian company was ready to grow both internally and through acquisitions.

He did not elaborate on possible acquisition targets.

Lavazza said its net income rose to 127 million euros ($142.8 million) last year.

Sales volumes rose 4 percent, while revenues were almost stable at 1.3 billion euros as strong growth in the United States, Britain and Germany offset shrinking consumption in Italy.

Mondelez and D.E Master Blenders are teaming up to try and take on market leader Nestle at a time more people around the world are drinking better quality coffee.

$1 = 0.8897 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
