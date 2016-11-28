FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Equipment rental firm Loxam makes preliminary approach for peer Lavendon
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
November 28, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 9 months ago

Equipment rental firm Loxam makes preliminary approach for peer Lavendon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Loxam SAS, a European industrial equipment rental firm, has made a preliminary cash approach to buy Lavendon Group Plc, a British aerial work platform rental firm, it said on Monday.

The move lays the grounds for a takeover battle with Belgian equipment supplier TVH Group, which proposed last week to buy Lavendon in a potential deal worth 348 million pounds ($435 million).

Loxam urged Lavendon shareholders not to take any action in support of TVH's offer as it was in talks with Lavendon over its potential offer, it said. It did not give the value of its offer.

Lavendon also advised its shareholders last week to take no action on TVH's 205 pence per share recommended offer, citing concerns over execution risk and potential disruption to its business. Lavendon said it had received an unsolicited approach from TVH after its half-year results in August.

Hedge funds firms Sand Grove Capital Management and MVN Asset Management increased shares in Lavendon after TVH's announcement.

$1 = 0.8000 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; editing by Susan Thomas

