Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lavide Holding NV :

* Announces issuance of 10,000 shares at an issue price of 2 euros per share

* Share issuance brings number of outstanding shares to 492,951

* Share issuance follows a settlement with curator Mieger Adviesbureau B.V. Source text: bit.ly/16nG3e1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)