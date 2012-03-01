FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
International law firm appoints UK M&A co-heads
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 6 years ago

International law firm appoints UK M&A co-heads

Naomi O'Leary

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - International law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Simon Marchant and Ben Spiers to co-head its London mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice.

The firm worked on M&A worth a total of more than $142 billion last year, specialising in cross-border deals.

The newly created roles have a two-year term and the appointments are effective immediately.

Marchant is a senior partner based in London and has previously worked as managing partner for Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s Asia business.

Spiers is co-head of the company’s telecommunications, media and technology sector group, and joined the company in 1993. (Reporting By Naomi O‘Leary; Editing by Will Waterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.