International law firm appoints UK M&A co-heads

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - International law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Simon Marchant and Ben Spiers to co-head its London mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice.

The firm worked on M&A worth a total of more than $142 billion last year, specialising in cross-border deals.

The newly created roles have a two-year term and the appointments are effective immediately.

Marchant is a senior partner based in London and has previously worked as managing partner for Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s Asia business.

Spiers is co-head of the company’s telecommunications, media and technology sector group, and joined the company in 1993. (Reporting By Naomi O‘Leary; Editing by Will Waterman)