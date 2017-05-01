FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
King & Spalding latest firm to hire M&A vet Woolery
May 1, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 4 months ago

King & Spalding latest firm to hire M&A vet Woolery

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

King & Spalding announced on Monday it has hired prominent corporate lawyer James Woolery, who worked on top M&A deals at Cravath Swaine & Moore for 17 years but has changed jobs four times since leaving that firm in 2011.

Woolery will lead King & Spalding's M&A practice, according to a firm press release. He will also oversee King & Spalding's lead director network, an initiative the firm launched in 2008 to bring together directors of public companies for private discussions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qxjOwj

