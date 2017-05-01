King & Spalding latest firm to hire M&A vet Woolery

King & Spalding announced on Monday it has hired prominent corporate lawyer James Woolery, who worked on top M&A deals at Cravath Swaine & Moore for 17 years but has changed jobs four times since leaving that firm in 2011.

Woolery will lead King & Spalding's M&A practice, according to a firm press release. He will also oversee King & Spalding's lead director network, an initiative the firm launched in 2008 to bring together directors of public companies for private discussions.

