The North Carolina-based law firm Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice said on Thursday it would be combining with the British firm Bond Dickinson.

Partners of the two law firms voted to create a combined firm called Womble Bond Dickinson some time in October, according to a press release. Womble Bond will have more than 1,000 lawyers and over $410 million in revenue, according to the press release.

