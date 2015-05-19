FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Privilege issue pits corporate counsel group against law firms
May 19, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Privilege issue pits corporate counsel group against law firms

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A trade group representing in-house lawyers fired off its latest salvo in a closely watched malpractice case that’s splitting corporate counsel and lawyers at the large firms who represent them over whether a law firm’s internal communications about its duties and responsibilities to clients are privileged from those clients.

After a group of 74 large firms argued they were, the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) shot back in court papers filed last week that granting lawyers a license to withhold communications from clients would harm its members and the corporations they work for.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Eh4x1n

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
