Privilege issue pits corporate counsel group against law firms

(Reuters) - A trade group representing in-house lawyers fired off its latest salvo in a closely watched malpractice case that’s splitting corporate counsel and lawyers at the large firms who represent them over whether a law firm’s internal communications about its duties and responsibilities to clients are privileged from those clients.

After a group of 74 large firms argued they were, the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) shot back in court papers filed last week that granting lawyers a license to withhold communications from clients would harm its members and the corporations they work for.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Eh4x1n