May 18, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago market leads the nation for law firm acquisitions

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Roetzel & Andress, a midsize firm from Ohio, picked up an 11-attorney healthcare practice from a Chicago boutique last month - only the latest example of a streak of law firm acquisitions and lateral group hires in Chicago this year by out-of-state firms.

Law firms are increasingly interested in bulking up in Chicago due to relatively high billing rates in the city, more opportunity to combine with smaller firms, and a strong demand for middle-market work, said several consultants and law firm leaders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PQALaD

