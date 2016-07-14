FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top N.Y. lobbyists leaving Wilson Elser for Jackson Lewis
July 14, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Top N.Y. lobbyists leaving Wilson Elser for Jackson Lewis

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The highest-earning lobbying practice in New York is ending its 21-year relationship with Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker to join labor and employment firm Jackson Lewis, the firms said on Wednesday.

Wilson Elser’s Albany-based government relations team, led by managing partner Kenneth Shapiro, and its healthcare and compliance practices will formally join Jackson Lewis on Sept. 1. The move involves 24 lawyers and 15 support staff.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29FSmFN

