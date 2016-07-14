Top N.Y. lobbyists leaving Wilson Elser for Jackson Lewis

The highest-earning lobbying practice in New York is ending its 21-year relationship with Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker to join labor and employment firm Jackson Lewis, the firms said on Wednesday.

Wilson Elser’s Albany-based government relations team, led by managing partner Kenneth Shapiro, and its healthcare and compliance practices will formally join Jackson Lewis on Sept. 1. The move involves 24 lawyers and 15 support staff.

