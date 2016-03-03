Judge lets Georgetown law professor's defamation case against online magazine proceed

A New York judge on Monday refused to dismiss a defamation case by a Georgetown University Law professor against Benjamin Wey, a Wall Street financier and publisher of an online magazine known as TheBlot.

Justice Manuel Mendez of New York state court in Manhattan ruled that Prof. Christopher Brummer had filed a “potentially meritorious claim” against Wey, his financial advisory business, New York Global Group, and its subsidiary FNL Media LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QPlW85