FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge lets Georgetown law professor's defamation case against online magazine proceed
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 3, 2016 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Judge lets Georgetown law professor's defamation case against online magazine proceed

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge on Monday refused to dismiss a defamation case by a Georgetown University Law professor against Benjamin Wey, a Wall Street financier and publisher of an online magazine known as TheBlot.

Justice Manuel Mendez of New York state court in Manhattan ruled that Prof. Christopher Brummer had filed a “potentially meritorious claim” against Wey, his financial advisory business, New York Global Group, and its subsidiary FNL Media LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QPlW85

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.