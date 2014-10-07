FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Lawson CEO says wants to discuss M&A openings if chance arises
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Lawson CEO says wants to discuss M&A openings if chance arises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The head of Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc said he wants to “proactively” discuss possible mergers and acquisitions if such opportunities arise within the industry.

The comment by Lawson Chief Executive Genichi Tamatsuka comes after Lawson said late last month that it would buy upscale Japanese supermarket chain Seijo Ishii Co for about 55 billion yen ($507 million), including debt.

Tamatsuka also told reporters on Tuesday that he hoped Japan’s government would exercise caution in deciding whether to implement a second increase in the country sales tax. Tamatsuka was speaking after Lawson reported net profit for the first six months of its fiscal year grew about 15 percent to 21.9 billion yen from 19.1 billion a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 108.5800 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.