a year ago
Lawson shares jump 7 pct, Mitsubishi may raise stake
September 15, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

Lawson shares jump 7 pct, Mitsubishi may raise stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Lawson Inc jumped 7 percent on Thursday after the Japanese convenience store operator and trading firm Mitsubishi Corp said Mitsubishi was considering raising its stake in Lawson to make it a subsidiary.

As of 0033 GMT, Lawson was up 5.4 percent after rising by as much as 7 percent.

A source told Reuters that Mitsubishi plans to raise its stake in Lawson to more than 50 percent from 33 percent now. The news was first reported by the Nikkei business daily, which said Mitsubishi was considering a tender offer that could cost more than 140 billion yen ($1.4 billion). (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

