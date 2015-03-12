FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG subsidiary forced out female GC, suit claims
March 12, 2015 / 10:47 PM / in 3 years

AIG subsidiary forced out female GC, suit claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former general counsel and executive vice president at AIG subsidiary United Guaranty Corp has sued both companies, claiming she was forced out of the high-profile roles because she is a woman.

In a suit filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, Sheryl Medeiros says the trouble began in 2012, when she reported that a colleague had complained of sexual harassment by United Guaranty’s chief financial officer, Charles Compton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AiwRQf

