AIG subsidiary forced out female GC, suit claims

(Reuters) - A former general counsel and executive vice president at AIG subsidiary United Guaranty Corp has sued both companies, claiming she was forced out of the high-profile roles because she is a woman.

In a suit filed Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, Sheryl Medeiros says the trouble began in 2012, when she reported that a colleague had complained of sexual harassment by United Guaranty’s chief financial officer, Charles Compton.

