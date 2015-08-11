First-filed rule dooms banana farmers' pesticide suit - 3rd Circuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge properly applied a rule prohibiting identical lawsuits from moving forward in different courts when he tossed out claims by Central American laborers over pesticides used on banana farms, an appeals court said on Tuesday.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said six consolidated suits filed in 2012 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Dole Food Company Inc and others were properly dismissed with prejudice after identical claims by the same group of more than 200 farmers were dismissed as time-barred by a judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

