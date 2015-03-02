FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1st Circuit revives bisexual worker's claims against Bank of America
#Westlaw News
March 2, 2015

1st Circuit revives bisexual worker's claims against Bank of America

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has reinstated claims against Bank of America Corp by a former call center employee who says the harassment she faced when she began dating a female coworker led to her termination.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said Shelly Flood, who worked at a Maine customer service center from 2006 to 2010, could proceed with wrongful termination and hostile work environment claims under the state’s Human Rights Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/17Lg00E

