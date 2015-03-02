1st Circuit revives bisexual worker's claims against Bank of America

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has reinstated claims against Bank of America Corp by a former call center employee who says the harassment she faced when she began dating a female coworker led to her termination.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said Shelly Flood, who worked at a Maine customer service center from 2006 to 2010, could proceed with wrongful termination and hostile work environment claims under the state’s Human Rights Act.

