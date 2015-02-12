Judge says no pseudonym for plaintiff in Bloomberg overtime suit

(Reuters) - A former Bloomberg LP employee who is suing the company for alleged overtime violations cannot proceed with the proposed class action under a pseudonym, a U.S. judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in the Southern District of New York said the plaintiff, who sued the company last year under the name “Eric Michael,” had not shown a threat of “physical retaliation or mental harm” that would warrant the unusual move.

