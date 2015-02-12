FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge says no pseudonym for plaintiff in Bloomberg overtime suit
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Judge says no pseudonym for plaintiff in Bloomberg overtime suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Bloomberg LP employee who is suing the company for alleged overtime violations cannot proceed with the proposed class action under a pseudonym, a U.S. judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in the Southern District of New York said the plaintiff, who sued the company last year under the name “Eric Michael,” had not shown a threat of “physical retaliation or mental harm” that would warrant the unusual move.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/16X0cau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.