California teachers say law on union dues violates 1st Amendment

(Reuters) - A group of California teachers has filed a lawsuit claiming a state law that strips them of union membership if they decline to contribute to unions’ political funds violates their First Amendment rights.

The suit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by attorneys at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who have also brought high-profile cases on behalf of students and parents challenging teacher tenure laws in California and New York.

