Chadbourne seeks end to gender-bias suit

New York-based law firm Chadbourne & Parke on Monday struck back against a $100 million proposed class action alleging discrimination against female partners.

In a motion for summary judgment and dismissal of the class claims filed in federal court in Manhattan, Chadbourne said plaintiffs Kerrie Campbell and Jaroslawa Johnson cannot sue for employment discrimination because their status as equity partners makes them "business owners and employers and not employees."

