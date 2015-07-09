FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. lawyer fighting bid to relocate first suit over fracking ban
July 9, 2015 / 11:53 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. lawyer fighting bid to relocate first suit over fracking ban

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An upstate New York lawyer who filed the first lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on the gas drilling method known as fracking is fighting a bid by the attorney general’s office to move the case to its home turf.

David Morabito, a criminal defense attorney from the suburbs of Rochester who filed the suit in state court in May, submitted papers this week opposing the state’s bid to move the case from rural Allegany County to Albany.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1INlc3N

