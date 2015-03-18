FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit says GoDaddy not liable in union member's defamation suit
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 18, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

2nd Circuit says GoDaddy not liable in union member's defamation suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Wednesday said Internet domain company GoDaddy cannot be held liable for hosting the website of a union newsletter that a “blackballed” maintenance worker says defamed him and his family.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said claims by Peter Ricci, a former member of Teamsters Union Local 456 in New York, and his wife against Arizona-based GoDaddy.com LLC were barred by the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O7eQOl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.