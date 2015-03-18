2nd Circuit says GoDaddy not liable in union member's defamation suit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Wednesday said Internet domain company GoDaddy cannot be held liable for hosting the website of a union newsletter that a “blackballed” maintenance worker says defamed him and his family.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said claims by Peter Ricci, a former member of Teamsters Union Local 456 in New York, and his wife against Arizona-based GoDaddy.com LLC were barred by the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

