Suit claims Google won't hire job applicants over 40

(Reuters) - A new proposed class action lawsuit says Google Inc discriminates against older workers by refusing to hire job applicants over 40, echoing broader claims of age discrimination in the tech industry.

The suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Robert Heath, 64, says a Google headhunter in 2011 invited him to interview for an engineering job that he was ultimately denied despite 30 years of experience.

