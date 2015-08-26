Morgan Stanley faces $20 million suit over couple's firing

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley & Co LLC has been hit with a $20 million retaliation suit by a married couple who say they were fired from their wealth management jobs for reporting securities violations, including co-workers allowing unlicensed interns to conduct trades and making misleading claims during sales calls.

Jaime Feldman-Boland says in the suit filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that the company in 2011 killed a $200 million commodities deal she was working on in order to fire her for poor performance after she and her husband, James Boland, filed complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

