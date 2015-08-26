FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley faces $20 million suit over couple's firing
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 26, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Morgan Stanley faces $20 million suit over couple's firing

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley & Co LLC has been hit with a $20 million retaliation suit by a married couple who say they were fired from their wealth management jobs for reporting securities violations, including co-workers allowing unlicensed interns to conduct trades and making misleading claims during sales calls.

Jaime Feldman-Boland says in the suit filed on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that the company in 2011 killed a $200 million commodities deal she was working on in order to fire her for poor performance after she and her husband, James Boland, filed complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JxV0KI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.