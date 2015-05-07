N.Y. Court of Appeals hears battle over dead teen's brain

(Reuters) - The New York Court of Appeals on Thursday appeared divided over a case in which New York City is seeking to overturn a $600,000 award granted to the family of a teen whose brain was removed during an autopsy, after a shorthanded panel of the court deadlocked on the case the first time around.

The teen, Jesse Shipley of Staten Island, died in a 2005 car crash. On a class trip to the local medical examiner’s office later that year, his high school classmates spotted a brain in a jar labeled with Shipley’s name and told his family, who did not know it had been removed before he was buried.

