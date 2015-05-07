FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. Court of Appeals hears battle over dead teen's brain
#Westlaw News
May 7, 2015 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. Court of Appeals hears battle over dead teen's brain

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Court of Appeals on Thursday appeared divided over a case in which New York City is seeking to overturn a $600,000 award granted to the family of a teen whose brain was removed during an autopsy, after a shorthanded panel of the court deadlocked on the case the first time around.

The teen, Jesse Shipley of Staten Island, died in a 2005 car crash. On a class trip to the local medical examiner’s office later that year, his high school classmates spotted a brain in a jar labeled with Shipley’s name and told his family, who did not know it had been removed before he was buried.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F8FzbD

