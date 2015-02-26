FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court says Sears worker's 'self-serving testimony' enough to revive suit
February 26, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Court says Sears worker's 'self-serving testimony' enough to revive suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has reinstated a former Sears employee’s claims that it illegally fired him for chronic lateness because of a disability, saying his testimony met the bare standard for discrimination suits to proceed.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a lower court improperly granted summary judgment to Sears, Roebuck & Co in the suit by Anthony Nigro, who was fired from a California store in 2009 for violating the company’s attendance policy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DW9Yqx

