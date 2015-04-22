FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former SpaceX employee launches latest California class action
April 22, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Former SpaceX employee launches latest California class action

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s aerospace venture Space Exploration Technologies Corp has been hit with another proposed class action claiming it routinely violated California labor laws in its quest to become a pioneer in private space travel.

In a suit filed Monday in state court in Los Angeles, Sebring Whitaker, a former clerical worker for the company known as SpaceX, says he and others worked off the clock without pay, were denied meal and rest breaks, and were not paid a severance when they were laid off.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zMUJeL

