Former SpaceX employee launches latest California class action

(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s aerospace venture Space Exploration Technologies Corp has been hit with another proposed class action claiming it routinely violated California labor laws in its quest to become a pioneer in private space travel.

In a suit filed Monday in state court in Los Angeles, Sebring Whitaker, a former clerical worker for the company known as SpaceX, says he and others worked off the clock without pay, were denied meal and rest breaks, and were not paid a severance when they were laid off.

