8th Circuit cuts damages for white superintendent in discrimination row

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a jury award granted to a former Arkansas school superintendent who claimed he was fired because he is white was too large since it exceeded the salary he would have received if he kept his job.

In a 2-1 decision issued Tuesday, a panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the $340,000 award of economic damages to Ray Nassar should be cut to $245,000, since that was how much he lost when he was fired by the Hughes School District with more than a year left on his contract.

