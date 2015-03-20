Twitter is latest tech giant to face gender discrimination claims

(Reuters) - A former Twitter Inc female software engineer has filed a proposed class action claiming the company’s “black box” promotion process unlawfully favors men, the latest suit to highlight claims of widespread gender discrimination in the tech industry.

In a suit filed Thursday in California state court in San Francisco, where Twitter is based, engineer Tina Huang says the microblogging company has no formal procedures for posting job openings or granting promotions, relying instead on a secretive “shoulder tap” process that elevates few women to top engineering positions.

