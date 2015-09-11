FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber faces new class action by drivers, this time in New York
September 11, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Uber faces new class action by drivers, this time in New York

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has been hit with a proposed class action claiming it misclassified drivers in New York and deprived them of tips, in what could be the first of a spate of new cases against the ride-sharing startup after a class was certified in a similar suit in California.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court in Brooklyn on behalf of Uber drivers Olasapo Ogunmokun and Manzoor Mumin says the San Francisco-based company failed to give them the 20 percent gratuities built into fares charged to passengers while barring them from accepting cash tips.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UGIzDo

