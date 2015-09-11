Uber faces new class action by drivers, this time in New York

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has been hit with a proposed class action claiming it misclassified drivers in New York and deprived them of tips, in what could be the first of a spate of new cases against the ride-sharing startup after a class was certified in a similar suit in California.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court in Brooklyn on behalf of Uber drivers Olasapo Ogunmokun and Manzoor Mumin says the San Francisco-based company failed to give them the 20 percent gratuities built into fares charged to passengers while barring them from accepting cash tips.

