WWE slammed with new head injury claims by wrestlers

(Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment has been hit with another round of claims that it encouraged wrestlers to engage in increasingly violent acts while concealing the high risk of brain injury.

Three former wrestlers represented by Audet & Partners of San Francisco filed a proposed class action in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Friday claiming Connecticut-based WWE has for decades failed to prevent and properly diagnose head injuries that cause serious medical conditions over time.

