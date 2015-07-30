FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. securities class actions below normal as stocks rise - study
July 30, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. securities class actions below normal as stocks rise - study

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rising stock prices and a lack of market volatility may be making it less worthwhile for some lawyers to pursue securities fraud class action lawsuits in the United States, a new study suggests.

Eighty-five such lawsuits were filed from January to June, matching the filing rate in 2014 but 10 percent below the semiannual pace from 1997 to 2014, a study released Thursday by Cornerstone Research and Stanford Law School showed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SlrkX7

