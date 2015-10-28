FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York judge enters $7 mln default judgment against tort lawyer
October 28, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

New York judge enters $7 mln default judgment against tort lawyer

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York state judge entered a $7 million default judgment against a Los Angeles plaintiffs’ attorney and his law firm in a cause brought against him by a litigation financing firm.

In her Oct. 26 decision, Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich also granted Hamilton Capital VII LLC’s motion to hold Shawn Khorrami and his namesake law firm in civil and criminal contempt for failing to provide information as ordered. But she stopped short of ordering the lawyer jailed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N7dO5B

