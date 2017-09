Walter Van Dorn, a New York lawyer specializing in representing foreign companies in U.S. securities offerings, has moved from Dentons to BakerHostetler.

Van Dorn, 53, is now a partner in BakerHostetler’s New York office. He had been the head of Dentons U.S. securities and public companies practice, also based in New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Tu1nFJ