Lawyer.com sued over negative ratings of attorneys
August 23, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Lawyer.com sued over negative ratings of attorneys

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The website Lawyer.com has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit accusing it of publishing negative and misleading information about thousands of lawyers and profiting from advertising on unauthorized attorney profiles.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in federal court in Manhattan by Kentucky personal injury lawyer Alex White, and seeks class action status for all attorneys in the United States listed on Lawyer.com without their consent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bkkgIi

