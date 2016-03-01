FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bangladesh diplomat's lawyers withdraw from former worker's lawsuit
March 1, 2016 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Bangladesh diplomat's lawyers withdraw from former worker's lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday said two lawyers may withdraw from representing a Bangladesh diplomat and his wife who were accused of forcing a former domestic worker to work without pay in slavery-like conditions, citing the defendants’ “continuing failure” to cooperate in the litigation.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan said Monirul Islam’s and Fahima Tahsina Prova’s repeated refusals to attend depositions, comply with discovery requests and communicate with and pay their lawyers made it “unreasonably difficult” for the lawyers, H. Bruce Fischer and Ellen Margaret Nichols, to keep representing them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1nhv5i1

