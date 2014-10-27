BRIEF-Layne Christensen to pay more than $5 mln to resolve SEC charges over alleged bribes

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co : * SEC says Layne Christensen Co to pay more than $5 million in

penalties, interest, disgorgement to resolve charges it violated foreign

corrupt practices act * SEC says company received about $3.9 million in unlawful benefits over five

years as a result of bribes, typically paid through African and Australian

subsidiaries * SEC says company self-reported misconduct, cooperated with probe, and has

undertaken extensive remediation * SEC says company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle