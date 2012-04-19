FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Layne Christensen posts 4th-qtr loss
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 10:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Layne Christensen posts 4th-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Drilling and construction services provider Layne Christensen posted a loss, hurt by project delays and charges from its investigations into improper payments to third parties interacting with government officials in Africa.

The company said it could be liable for fines and penalties as part of any settlement, but did not estimate the amount.

Last month, the company said an ongoing internal probe has found documents and information suggesting that improper payments were made to agents and other third parties in certain countries in Africa.

Net loss was $88.5 million, or $4.55 a share, compared with a net income of $8.8 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1.5 percent to $275.8 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 20 cents a share.

Selling, general and administrative costs rose 14 percent.

Layne Christensen shares closed at $20.44 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ((vaishnavi.bala@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.