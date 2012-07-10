FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former US Deputy Energy Secretary Bill White joins Lazard
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Former US Deputy Energy Secretary Bill White joins Lazard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Independent investment bank Lazard Ltd named former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy and three-term Houston mayor Bill White as the chairman of Lazard Houston.

The appointment is part of Lazard’s efforts to bolster its global energy group with senior-level hires.

Mark Renton and David Cecil had joined the firm as managing directors from Citigroup and Scotia Waterous (USA), the oil and gas arm of Scotiabank, earlier this year.

White had served as chief executive of WEDGE Group, a firm that built upstream and downstream service companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.