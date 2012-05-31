FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lazard buys its Brazilian investment banking JV
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Lazard buys its Brazilian investment banking JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd said it bought out the remainder of its Brazilian investment banking joint venture and hired a former president of the Central Bank of Brazil, as it looks to bolster its operations in the country.

The investment bank did not disclose what it paid for the assets of the Brazilian venture, previously known as Signatura Lazard. It said venture founders Marcelo Lyrio and Jean Pierre Zarouk will remain managing directors and co-heads of Lazard’s Brazilian investment banking operations, based in São Paulo.

Lazard also said it hired Henrique Meirelles, who was president of Brazil’s central bank from 2003 to 2010, as Chairman, Lazard Americas. Meirelles will advise senior management regarding important international initiatives, the company said. He will also be based in São Paulo.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.