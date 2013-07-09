ITV's Norman appointed chairman of Lazard London

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Archie Norman, chairman of UK broadcaster ITV, has been appointed chairman of Lazard London, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

A senior figure in British business, Norman has previously been chief executive of supermarket chain Asda and also served as a member of parliament for eight years and was chief executive of the Conservative Party.

Norman has been a senior advisor to Lazard since 2003.

“Our clients will benefit from his experience and relationships, as will our London team and the entire Lazard global network,” said Kenneth Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of Lazard.