Lazard hires Credit Suisse banker as co-head for Germany
#Market News
April 23, 2013

Lazard hires Credit Suisse banker as co-head for Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Lazard has poached Credit Suisse’s head of investment banking in Germany to become co-head of its own business in the country.

“I will start in (the) autumn as co-head together with Eric Fellhauer,” Ken Oliver Fritz said on Monday.

Fritz had been with Credit Suisse for almost 14 years, joining from Deutsche Bank, where he had worked under Ernst Fassbender, who is retiring as Lazard’s Germany Chairman at the end of this year.

Fritz will fill the gap left by the departure of Alexander Doll, who now works as co-head for Barclays in Germany.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
