#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Lazard profit declines on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* 1st qtr EPS of 20 cents vs 43 cents year-ago

* One-time charge of $25 million for severance pay

* Weaker asset management revenue, higher costs

April 27 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd’s first-quarter earnings declined 54 percent due to weaker asset-management revenue and high costs, including a previously announced charge of $25 million for severance pay.

The boutique investment bank reported on Friday a profit of $26 million, or 20 cents per share, down from $55 million, or 43 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusting for the one-time charge, Lazard’s earnings fell 23 percent, to $44.8 million, or 33 cents per share.

Although Lazard’s operating revenue rose during the period, helped by increases in its financial advisory business, the company’s asset-management division reported a 6 percent drop in revenue. Operating expenses also rose sharply, due to higher compensation costs and higher spending on items like office space, equipment and marketing, hurting Lazard’s bottom line.

