CORRECTED-Lazard 2nd-quarter profit drops 50 percent
July 26, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Lazard 2nd-quarter profit drops 50 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say capital markets business instead of stock and bond underwriting)

July 26 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd reported a 50 percent decline in second-quarter profit on Thursday due to high compensation costs and lower fees from its capital markets and restructuring businesses.

The New York-based investment bank reported earnings of $30.8 million, or 24 cents per share, down from $62 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lazard has launched a new cost-cutting program to reach an operating margin of 25 percent by 2014, Chief Financial Officer Matthieu Bucaille said in a statement. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

