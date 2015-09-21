FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lazard hires former Nigerian finance minister
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lazard hires former Nigerian finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard has hired Nigeria’s former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for its business advising governments.

She served two stints as Nigeria’s finance minister, first in the government of Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 and then again for Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 until May.

Lazard has won a reputation as top advisor to governments grappling with difficult debt situations, notably helping Ukraine and Greece recently.

In addition to serving as finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala has had a career at the World Bank, rising to the position of managing director.

She was a candidate to replace Robert Zoellick as president of the Washington-based international lender in 2012 but lost out to U.S. nominee Jim Yong Kim. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.