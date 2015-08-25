FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Lazard Middle Market hires consumer retail banker Pund
August 25, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Lazard Middle Market hires consumer retail banker Pund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Lazard Ltd subsidiary Lazard Middle Market has hired investment banker Nathan Pund from D.A. Davidson to help lead its consumer and retail group, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pund, who started earlier this month as a managing director in Charlotte, North Carolina, will continue to focus on the active lifestyle sector, in which he has advised on more than 40 transactions.

“Nate has built a national reputation over nearly two decades as a top financial adviser in the active lifestyle, outdoor and tactical sectors,” said David Solomon, CEO of Lazard Middle Market.

Pund was co-founding partner and managing director of Silver Steep Partners, a boutique investment bank focused on the active outdoor industry. When the firm was sold to D.A. Davidson in 2010, Pund served as managing director and group head of investment banking, active lifestyle group. Prior banking roles include positions at RBC Capital Markets and Prudential Securities.

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
