MOVES-Lazard Asset Management appoints Rupert Hope portfolio manager
November 19, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Lazard Asset Management appoints Rupert Hope portfolio manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Lazard Asset Management LLC, unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd, appointed Rupert Hope as a director and portfolio manager to expand its emerging-market and global multi-asset solution platform.

Most recently, Hope was a managing director and co-head of global equity distribution at Renaissance Capital.

Prior to that he was at Deutsche Bank AG where he served as a managing director and managed various emerging markets equity teams. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

