Lazard profit rises 48 pct on higher advisory fees
October 23, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Lazard profit rises 48 pct on higher advisory fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit due to a jump in advisory fees from higher M&A activity and an increase in asset management revenue.

The company’s net profit rose to $89 million, or 67 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $60 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Among the big deals Lazard advised on during the quarter were Siemens AG’s $7.6 billion acquisition of oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc and chemical maker Rockwood Holdings Inc’s $6.2 billion sale to rival Albemarle Corp. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

