Lazard adjusted profit jumps 53 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Investment bank and asset manager Lazard Ltd reported a 53 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit as a jump in corporate dealmaking boosted M&A advisory fees.

The company’s adjusted net profit rose to $130.3 million, or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $85.4 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lazard said M&A and other advisory operating revenue rose 17 percent to $273.2 million.

M&A volumes globally rose by 34.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to $1.33 trillion as of June 26, shy of the record $1.41 trillion seen in the second quarter of 2007.